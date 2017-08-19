Only PML-N can resolve issues of Pakistan: Rana Tanvir

LAHORE, Aug 19 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence

Production Rana Tanvir Hussain said that Pakistan Muslim

League-N is the only political party which can resolve all

issues of the country.

Addressing an inaugural ceremony of Lahore Transport

Service from Narang on Saturday, he said that the PML-N

had strengthened the economy by launching several big

projects including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),

power projects, motorways and providing modern transport

facilities to the citizens besides upgradating railways.

He said that Lahore-Sialkot Motorway would be completed

before the next financial year, which would facilitate the

citizens of Narang area also. He said that the number of

buses would soon be increased for Narang to facilitate

citizens.

He expressed his joy over the inauguration of bus service

which had been a long-drawn demand of the citizens of the area.

Rana Tanvir said that the enemies of Pakistan could not see

it as a developing country and international conspiracies were

damaging the country.

He challenged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran

Khan to bring about a change in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa first and

then talk of the other parts of the country. He said that the

KPK government had asked for help from the Punjab government

for tackling dengue in the province.

He said that Imran Khan lacked the capacity to run the

country.

He said that political stability was important for the

economic growth of the nation but, he added, some anti-Pakistan

elements were creating hurdles in the development of the country.

The minister said that the country was about to get a

prominent position in the international community but

conspiracies were hatched against it. However, he added that

people would stand with the PML-N for betterment of

the country and all conspiracies would be foiled.

He said that the PML-N was the only party which had a

leadership with vast experience and only this party could bring

progress to the country.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Chaudhry Hassan Riaz MPA,

Lahore Transport Company Chief Executive Officer Khawaja

Haider Latif and others were present on the occasion.