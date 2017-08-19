Only PML-N can resolve issues of Pakistan: Rana Tanvir

LAHORE, Aug 19 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence
Production Rana Tanvir Hussain said that Pakistan Muslim
League-N is the only political party which can resolve all
issues of the country.
Addressing an inaugural ceremony of Lahore Transport
Service from Narang on Saturday, he said that the PML-N
had strengthened the economy by launching several big
projects including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),
power projects, motorways and providing modern transport
facilities to the citizens besides upgradating railways.
He said that Lahore-Sialkot Motorway would be completed
before the next financial year, which would facilitate the
citizens of Narang area also. He said that the number of
buses would soon be increased for Narang to facilitate
citizens.
He expressed his joy over the inauguration of bus service
which had been a long-drawn demand of the citizens of the area.
Rana Tanvir said that the enemies of Pakistan could not see
it as a developing country and international conspiracies were
damaging the country.
He challenged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran
Khan to bring about a change in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa first and
then talk of the other parts of the country. He said that the
KPK government had asked for help from the Punjab government
for tackling dengue in the province.
He said that Imran Khan lacked the capacity to run the
country.
He said that political stability was important for the
economic growth of the nation but, he added, some anti-Pakistan
elements were creating hurdles in the development of the country.
The minister said that the country was about to get a
prominent position in the international community but
conspiracies were hatched against it. However, he added that
people would stand with the PML-N for betterment of
the country and all conspiracies would be foiled.
He said that the PML-N was the only party which had a
leadership with vast experience and only this party could bring
progress to the country.
Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Chaudhry Hassan Riaz MPA,
Lahore Transport Company Chief Executive Officer Khawaja
Haider Latif and others were present on the occasion.
Only PML-N can resolve issues of Pakistan: Rana Tanvir
LAHORE, Aug 19 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence