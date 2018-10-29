Only one Psychiatrist working in PIMS: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Nausheen Hamid on Monday said that only one Psychiatrist (Professor of Psychiatry) is working in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad.

Replaying to a question in the National Assembly during question hour, she said however, one post of

Associate Professor of Psychiatry has been advertised through FPSC and recruitment is under process.

She told posts are sanctioned in the Psychiatry Department of the Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital, Physician (Psychiatry) one vacant, Associate Physician (Psychiatry) one vacant, Clinical Psychologist (BS-17) one vacant , Psychologist (BS-17) one Filled. These posts were advertised by the FPSC so many times but the same have not yet been filled, she added.

Moreover, Nausheen Hamid said, the FPSC directed to revisit the FGPC recruitment rules of clinical doctors to fill these posts. The said rules have been approved by the concerned authorities and also notified by the printing Press of Pakistan. The said vacant posts along with other will be filled as per new recruitment rules in near future, she told.