Only no-confidence vote in NA can push for early polls: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):Reiterating his commitment to let the current government and parliament complete its term on June 1 next year, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday categorically stated that those desiring for early polls would have to come up with a no-confidence vote against him in the National Assembly.

“If any-one wants early elections or get the current government changed, the only way – which the Constitution provides – is a no-confidence vote against me. There is no other option,” he said in an interview with a private television channel (Saama TV).

The Prime Minister said with only five months left for the National Assembly to complete its five-year term before the next general election, the parliament could do some important legislative business, particularly with regard to the new elections and the delimitation of constituencies.

To a question about the possible `Dharnas’ (sit-ins) after December 31 led by Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri of PAT (Pakistan Awami Tehreek) and supported by major opposition parties including PPP and PTI, the Prime Minister said the sit-ins did not provide any solution of problems.

He said all these political parties had their presence in the parliament and they should choose the parliament for agitation on any issue.

To a question, the Prime Minister, however, added that as it was the duty of government to maintain law and order, it would do every effort to achieve it without any loss of lives.

To a question about the Model Town incident, he said the facts about the incident were different from those being portrayed in media, adding, the affected should approach the courts to get justice.

About civil-military relations, the Prime Minister termed the recent visit of Senate by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) as “good step” and said such interactions provide good opportunity for clarity of views.

“There can be difference of opinion on issues, but increased interaction brings clarity,” he said and added that he had good working relations with the military leadership, with whom he sits after every two to three weeks in the National Security Committee, where issues are discussed and debated and decisions are taken.

To a question about the dealing and culmination of Faizabad Dharna, he said, the issue was resolved with consensus after an important meeting he chaired and was also attended the COAS and Interior Minister.

To another question, the Prime Minister said he did not believe in the theory of “hidden hands”, adding, the government has to operate under the Constitution, and “if there are any hidden hands, they are always out of the ambit of Constitution.”

“I believe that anything, which is out of Constitution, does not provide solution of any problem,” he said, adding, the elections would be held in time and the people would give their verdict.