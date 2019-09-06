Only Imran Khan’s govt can give befitting response to Modi govt : Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said that the Pakistan has effectively highlighted Kashmir issue at international level and there is no doubt only Imran Khan’s government can give befitting response to extremist Modi government.

Talking to private news channel, he said Kashmir was an important part of Pakistan’s foreign policy and they always stand with Kashmiri brothers and sisters by all means.

“I have never seen the youth more mobilized before as they are at this time over Kashmir issue”, he mentioned.