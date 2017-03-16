Only favourable decision acceptable to PTI chief: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr.
Musadik Malik Thursday said PTI chief Imran Khan only accepted
decisions which were given in his favour as his party was celebrating ECP decision.
If Imran Khan was neat and clean and had committed nothing
unlawful, he should have presented himself for accountability
rather taking plea, he said talking to a private news channel.
He said Imran Khan had been asking the Prime Minister to not
take legal immunity in any case but now Imran himself taken plea
in his case in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding
his assets.
He said PTI chief have double standard in every matter as he
had been demanding investigations from Sharif family on Panama
Papers but when it came to a case against him, he declined to
present details or evidences.
Musadik Malik said that Imran Khan took legal benefit and
did not present himself for accountability in ECP.
In the past, he said PTI had been using derogatory language
against ECP, and now decision from the same institution was being
praised by Imran Khan as it was in their favour.
Musadik said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had
complete trust and respect for the state institutions.