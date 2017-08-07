One woman embraced shahadat, another injured by unprovoked Indian firing

RAWALPINDI, Aug 7 (APP): Indian Army Monday resorted to unprovoked
firing along the Line of Control in sectors Khuiratta and Karela and targetted innocent people.
A woman embraced ‘shahadat’ in Sector Karela, while the other one
injured in Sector Khuiratta, an Inter Services Public Relations statement said.
Pakistan Army responded effectively and targetted Indian posts, which
had initiated unprovoked firing.
