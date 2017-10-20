One terrorist killed, several arrested in Balochistan, Punjab

RAWALPINDI, Oct 20 (APP):One terrorist was killed and seven others were apprehended during intelligence based operations (IBOs) conducted by Frontier Corps Balochistan on Friday.

The IBOs were conducted at terrorist hideouts in Ghulam Pring (Killi Kungar) in Mastung and Rojhan Jamali, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here.

The terrorist were involved in target killing and grenade attacks. Cache of arms and ammunition including explosives were also recovered during the operations.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Rangers Punjab along with police and intelligence agencies conducted IBOs in various parts of Punjab during the last 48 hours, including DG Khan, Attock, Islamabad and Lahore. At least 19 terrorists and their facilitators were apprehended, while a large number of illegal weapons, ammunition of different calibers were also recovered.

The operations in Balocihstan and Punjab were carried out as part of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.