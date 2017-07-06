RAWALPINDI, July 06 (APP): As part of on going operation Radd
ul Fasaad (RUF), one terrorist having links with a banned outfit was
killed during cross fire with the Frointier Corps (FC) Balocistan
while carrying out a search spree in area of Sibi on Thursday.
According to Inter Services Public Relations here, the
terrorist killed in cross fire was involved in various terrorist
activities in the areas of Balochistan.
The FC also carried out search operations in Kahan and Sui
areas where five terrorists dens were demolished besides recovering
cache of arms and ammunition as well as weapons.
One terrorist killed in Sibi
