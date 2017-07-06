One terrorist killed in Sibi

RAWALPINDI, July 06 (APP): As part of on going operation Radd

ul Fasaad (RUF), one terrorist having links with a banned outfit was

killed during cross fire with the Frointier Corps (FC) Balocistan

while carrying out a search spree in area of Sibi on Thursday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations here, the

terrorist killed in cross fire was involved in various terrorist

activities in the areas of Balochistan.

The FC also carried out search operations in Kahan and Sui

areas where five terrorists dens were demolished besides recovering

cache of arms and ammunition as well as weapons.