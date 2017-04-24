One terrorist killed, another arrested in Rangers raid in Urdu Bazaar

KARACHI, April 24 (APP): One terrorist was killed and another arrested in a raid by Pakistan Rangers, Sindh at a house in Urdu Bazaar area of the city.

While four personnel of the para-military force sustained injuries in the action.

A Rangers spokesman, in a statement here Monday night said the action was taken on a tip off about the presence of terrorists belonging to a banned outfit.

The terrorists on seeing the Rangers hurled hand grenades and

resorted to firing with automatic weapons, in which four personnel

sustained injuries, he added.

In the retaliatory action, he said, the Rangers arrested a terrorist, while another terrorist attempting to escape blew himself up on the stairs of the house.