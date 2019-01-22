One suspected terrorist arrested, suicide jacket recovered

RAWALPINDI, Jan 22 (APP):The Security Forces on Tuesday conducted an intelligence-based operation in Tarnab Farm, Jhagra, some 13 kilometers North-East of Peshawar.
During the operation, the security forces apprehended one suspected terrorist along with suicide jacket, an ISPR press release said.
