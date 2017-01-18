One of global level electronics concerns to establish world class network in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD Jan 18 (APP): One of the Global level electronics company has initiated establishing world class sales and service centers network in Pakistan.

“We consider Pakistan as a promising market, with a vast population and sustainable economic growth, “ Managing Director Samsung Electronics Pakistan J.H Lee said while inaugurating an outlet of the company at Bahria Town Phase 7 on Wednesday.

He said the company’s innovative and consumer focused approach

has inspired continuous excellence in performance and strengthened

the brand image, whereby it has also been declared as the ‘Most

Loved Brand’ in the country.

He said, “We consider After Sales service as a key differentiator for our highly diversified range of products.” It is

believed that when it comes to satisfying customers, there are no

limits, only bars that must be set higher each time.

He said the company is committed to continuously innovate and

ensure that each of the products is performing optimally, for an

extended period of time, to meet all the expectations of our

customers.

He invited the Samsung customers to take full advantage of this

new world class facility, the Smart Hub in Islamabad and

Rawalpindi.

Samsung Electronics, a global technology leader and award

winning innovator in consumer electronics, telecommunications and

home appliances, has also introduced a unique concept of

‘Smart Hub’ service centers in Pakistan, to enhance the level of

satisfaction among its buyers.

The Smart Hub offers one stop solution that promises to deliver

complete service, repair, maintenance and genuine parts replacement

of all kinds of Samsung products, with the expert supervision of

qualified and experienced engineers.

The company claims that it currently ranks 7th among the Top 100

brands of the world by Interbrand’s prestigious ranking.