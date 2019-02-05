One-minute silence observed to mark ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP):A one-minute silence was observed across the country at 10 am on Tuesday as the people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) marked the ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ to express solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

By observing the silence, the whole nation with one voice paid tribute to martyrs of Kashmir, who sacrificed their lives for their legitimate right of self-determination in line with the resolutions passed by the Security Council of United Nations.