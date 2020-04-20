One million volunteers come forward: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Monday during this testing situation due to COVID-19 spread, almost one million educated youth including doctors and other professionals volunteered their services to serve the nation.

Talking to a private news channel he stated that Standard Operating Procedures’ were formed for the Tiger Force to adapt while regarding delivering of ration to deserving families, the Tiger Force participants would be given protective gears and guidance to stay safe from novel coronavirus.

It was mentioned in the notification issued from the federal government, that all Members of National Assembly of all political parties are allowed to work in their respective provinces to facilitate the down-trodden segments, he said while replying to a question.

Prime minister Imran Khan has permitted provincial governments to formulate a committee with Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of the areas to reach out to the families who had lost their means of earning in lock-down which was imposed to control the contagion, he mentioned.

The whole nation was aware of emerging groups within Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) some ministers of Sindh government spoke for the welfare and unity of nation while some played politics against the federal government, moreover PPP could get nothing while doing filthy politics over Tiger Force as it was not meant for political gains, he added.