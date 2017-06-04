One million individuals to be trained in free-lancing : MoIT

ISLAMABAD, June 4 (APP): Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoIT) plans to launch a national level digital skills training programme for free-lancing within next few months.

Around one million individuals would be trained in free-lancing domain during next five years and this would be done through collaboration with hundreds of educational institutes across the country.

The preliminary working has been done and the programme is expected to start in next few months, official sources said here on Sunday.

It is well known that Pakistan is one of the top four countries with the highest number of online free-lancers.

The ever-increasing broadband access in Pakistan has accelerated the growth of free-lance marketplace and due to internet proliferation, free-lance jobs are growing as more than 10,000 IT graduates enter Pakistan’s market annually.

Free-lancing is progressing in conventional job markets and it is estimated that by 2020, one in three workers worldwide will be free-lancing online.

This online revolution has improved availability, quality and affordability of workers, especially in Pakistan. Free-lancing, if done professionally, can become a great way to supplement income, earn a living and get paid to perform.

Experts say free-lancing has become a big business and is now

expanding at an exponential rate. Pakistan is ranked among the top

countries that are earning through free-lancing.