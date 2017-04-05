Six killed in terrorist attack on census team

LAHORE, April 5 (APP): As many as six persons lost their

lives in a terrorist attack on a van carrying census team early

Wednesday morning at Bedian road, near Manawala Chowk.

According to spokesman Punjab Government Malik Ahmed Khan,

the terrorist attack resulted in six casualties including four

army personnel and two civilians besides 15 injuries. Several

injured were brought to General hospital.

He said that it was a suicide attack. He assured that census

process would continue as per schedule.

He said security has now been further beefed up in the

province.

According to 1122 Spokesman, those who embraced martyrdom

in the line of duty include Army Jawans Awais, Muhammad Boota,

Sajid, Abdullah and civilians.

Rehman, Shakeel, Ehsan, Dil Baz, Altaf, Mumshad, Aslam,

Majid, Irshad, Jamil, Afzal, Faiz Ahmad, Muhammad Farooq,Fareeha,

Aslam, Usman, Arshad, Tahmeena and Abid received injuries.

Security personnel cordoned off the area and have started

investigation.