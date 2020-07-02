One death reported from COVID-19 in Federal Capital in last 72 hours

ISLAMABAD, Jul 02 (APP):The average number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Federal Capital reduced to one only in the previous 72 hours, official sources said on Thursday.

As per the the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) data, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the Capital was fluctuating at an average of 146 per day in the previous 72 hours. The Capital observed a significant drop in the number of deaths as well.

Only one death was recorded due to COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours, none on July 1 and one on June 30.

Similarly, 170 positive COVID-19 cases were detected in the previous 24 hours, 137 on July 1 and 132 on the last day of June.

According to the NCOC, total number of confirmed cases in the Federal Capital has reached 1,308 with 129 deaths and 7,850 recovered ones.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeem Zia, in his social media message, said a total of 64% corona patients had recovered now, while 414 more, who were tested COVID positive, had qualified recovery criteria.

A total of 8,267 patients had recovered out of total12,912 positive ones, while total active cases were 4,645 now, he added.

The DHO said,”The epidemiology sciences ask for more tests and tracing, which is being implemented to cope with the pandemic. The number of severe cases of COVID-19 has reduced in the capital’s hospitals while the death ratio in the city is also low.”

Meanwhile, the Directorate Health Services (DHS) of Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) also launched a campaign in high risk slum areas of the city to trace the COVID-19 cases.

According to a DHS press release, the campaign was underway in slum areas to assess the prevalence of coronavirus in poor and high risk population areas of Islamabad.

The ICT administration on Sunday announced de-sealing of two sub-sectors of the G-9 (G-9/2 and G-9/3) after imposing smart lockdown in the areas for five weeks to control the coronavirus spread.