One dead, 19 injured after car crashes into pedestrians in New York’s Times Square

NEW YORK, May 18 (APP): One person was killed and 19 others were injured in a car crash in New York City’s iconic Times Square on Thursday, authorities said.

They said said the driver is in custody and this is believed to be an isolated incident.

Law enforcement officials said it appears the 26-year-old driver made

a wrong turn and drove in the wrong direction for three blocks, striking multiple pedestrians until it crashed in a street corner.

When he crashed, he attempted to flee on foot but was detained, they said. He allegedly punched a police officer as they took him into custody.

The driver has two prior arrests for driving while intoxicated as well as other motor vehicle violations, officials said.