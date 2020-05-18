One-day team captaincy a challenge: Babar Azam

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, May 18 (APP)::The newly appointed captain of the Pakistan’s one day team, Babar Azam, has termed the captaincy in the 50 overs game a “challenge”, but promised to live up to the expectations, the way he accomplished the challenges in the role of a leader in the T20 team.

“Obviously it is a challenge which is not new to me as I have been doing it from the U19 team then I led the side in the T20 format,” he told reporters in a video conference session here on Monday.

The most successful and top player of the T20 cricket expressed his delight for his selection as the one day captain saying “Now I have a difficult and challenging role of leading two teams in two different formats but I am confident to justify as a leader in both the teams.”

He said he has gained confidence as a captain and expressed his confidence to utilise his experience of leadership and being a trusted batsman to elevate the status and performance of the team in both T20 and one day cricket.

Babar expressed his gratitude to Pakistan Cricket Board for assigning him the responsibility to lead the one day team.

To a question he said he always enjoy while leading the team in the T20 format and learnt a lot being the vice captain of the one day team.

He said his specific mandate as the captain of the one day team will be to see teams elevation in international ranking, betterment in its overall showing and in its every specialized department and to add to the confidence of players by developing a better scene of understanding and coordination.

The one day captain said the fitness tests of the players have been conducted and at the moment players are concentrating on maintaining fitness with individual training at home.

“We will attending a training camp from next week to gain excellence in fitness and form by working on improvement of skills and technique,” he asserted.

When asked that captaincy is a bed of roses or thrones he relied “Leading Pakistan team is always a big honour and there is no question of feeling thrones in the way when as a captain you enjoy the support of players and the team is performing up to expectations.”

He said PCB will ensure every measure regarding players safety and health before team embarks upon the journey of England in the prevailing circumstances of COVID-19 pandemic.

“PCB is definitely looking into every aspect and will take a final decision in this regard by getting its 100 percent satisfaction regarding the safety and health of the players during the tour of England,” he replied to a question.

Babar Azam said it is his desire that the T-20 World Cup be held in Australia at the scheduled time later this year. “As a player and captain it will be my first T20 world Cup and I want it should take place at the scheduled time but in the given circumstances when corona virus has devastated the whole world it will not be easy to organise and play cricket.”

To a question regarding holding of T20 World Cup without spectators, he said: “It will be hard to play in the absence of crowd as encouragement from crowd always serves as big inspiration to a player’s performance and the team , but during the last one decade we played our international cricket at neutral venues in front of a handful crowd or almost empty stadiums and we are used to it.”

He said now the canvas of his responsibility has become more bigger as he will be .leading two different formats teams and to show consistency as a reliable batsman and vowed to showcase his leadership and batting qualities at the same time.

He said in the changing scenario definitely rules will be changed to shine the ball and celebrations of players during a specific moment of the but everybody has to opt to the new rules which the ICC will introduce keeping in view the health and safety of players as they will be mandatory for all the cricket playing nations..

Babar said it is not fair to compare him with Indian batting star ,Virat Kholi as he (Virat) is a different type of player and he (Babar) is of different type and said he does not want his comparison with Kohli.

Replaying to a question he said his prime aim will be to help Pak team to regain number one status in T20 ranking which is only possible to motivate the players to perform to a higher help with a renewed confidence and zeal besides inspiring the team to better its ranking in the one day cricket.