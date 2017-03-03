One Belt and One Road initiative generates huge benefit: Masood Khalid

BEIJING (China) March 3 (APP): Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid Friday said that One Belt and One Road initiative would bring incomparable benefits to economy, trade, and infrastructure and energy development forn relevant countries or regions.

“China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a flagship project, and it would bring the already consolidated China-Pakistan all-weather strategic partnership to a new dimension of social economic development,’ he said while talking to Chinese Edition of “Takungpao newspaper”.

The Ambassador said that Silk Road economic belt and Maritime Silk Road, like the traditional Silk Road, would connect various areas and civilizations.

The newspaper reported that Beijing would see One Belt and One Road international cooperation summit this May.

The analysts said that One Belt and One Road meets the request countries along the route as well as the regions by helping promotion investment, expanding domestic demand, increasing job opportunity and getting rid of poverty.

According to Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Geng Shuang, at the forum the participants would focus on international connectivity cooperation, regional economic growth and common development.

Spokesperson for the fifth Session of the 12th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee said, the Silk Road Economic Belt and 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road Initiative, also known as the Belt and Road Initiative, was not a scheme by China to exert its influence globally.

Facts prove that it had become part of international efforts to pursue common development and common prosperity for the human community with shared destiny, he added.

Wang stressed that though the Belt and Road Initiative was proposed by China, its fruit would benefit the world.

The figures bear it out. Over 100 countries, regions and international organizations have joined the initiative. Forty of them have signed cooperation agreements with China.

Also, 56 economic and trade zones have been established in 20 countries along the Silk Road routes.

Wang said Chinese enterprises, encouraged by the initiative, are showing more energy to invest overseas.

Since the initiative was proposed in 2013, China’s investment in countries along the Silk Road routes has exceeded $18 billion. This has created tax incomes of over $1 billion and 160,000 jobs in these countries.

The progress last year has been remarkable. Wang said China’s direct investment in the countries along the Silk Road routes reached $14.53 billion.

Last year also saw China and its partners reap early harvests from the initiative. Chinese companies completed building expressways and railways in Pakistan, Turkey and Hungary, improving local infrastructure and boosting the local economy and social development.