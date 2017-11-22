Once again people have reposed faith on Nawaz: Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Asif Kirmani Wednesday said the Parliament, elected by the people of Pakistan, has once again reposed its faith in former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to media outside the National Accountability (NAB) Court, Asif Kirmani said that people have refused to accept the minus-Nawaz formula.

“The people who were thinking of the minus-Nawaz formula themselves stood nowhere in the Parliament on Tuesday,” he said.

Responding to a question, he said former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was given exemption from NAB court for seven days but due to some unavoidable reasons he had come to the court.

He further said the government was in talks with the protestors of the religious parties.

“One should follow the teachings of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) instead of blocking roads as it is against the teachings of Islam,” he said and appealed the protestors to remove the obstacles.