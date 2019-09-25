Omar extends Pakistan’s support to idea of making hydrogen energy affordable fuel

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP):Minister for Energy Omar Khan Wednesday extended Pakistan’s support to the efforts and innovative idea of making hydrogen energy as an affordable and reliable source of fuel supplies.
In his address at the 2nd Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Conference held in Tokyo, he emphasized that the price of Hydrogen Energy supplies needed to be reduced as compared to conventional fuels to make it a fuel of choice, said a press release issued here.
