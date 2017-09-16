Oman plays 1-1 against Pakistan in last hockey match

LAHORE, Sept 16 (APP): After attaining three consecutive victories

against Oman, the Pakistan Development Squad was held to a 1-1 draw by

the hosts in the series last match at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex hockey ground

in Muscat on Saturday.

According to information made available to APP here, the touring side

won the five match series 3-0 as two matches ended in draw.

There was no goal in the first half. The Pakistan Development Squad’s

captain Shajeeh Ahmed broke the ice in the third quarter.

The Omani equaliser arrived in the last quarter through Khalid Juma

Al Shaibi.

With a total of five goals, Shajeeh finished as the top scorer of this

hockey series.

Results of the five match series:-

1st Test: 2-2, 2nd Test: 4-2, 3rd Test: 4-1, 4th Test: 4-2,

5th Test: 1-1.