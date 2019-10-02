Oman holds Pak to 4-4 draw in 2nd hockey test

LAHORE, Oct 02 (APP):Oman made a grand come back to earn a surprise 4-4 draw against fancied Pakistan development squad in the second hockey test here on Wednesday at the National hockey stadium.

It was a stunning performance on part of the touring side which suffered 7-0 defeat by the home side in the opener at the same venue.

Oman is on a preparatory tour ahead of their participation Asia Confederation Cup being played in Bangladesh from October 14.

Oman were supported by brilliance of their hat trick maker and the match-maker Rashad Salim Hamed Al-Fazari. Apart from sterling performance of Rashad as Aliyas Sulaiman Mohammed Al-Noufali shared one goal.