Oman hockey team arrives to play four test match series

LAHORE, Sep 30 (APP):A 33-member Oman hockey contingent arrived here on Monday to play a four test match series against national development and rising squads.

The visiting team was received here at the airport by the President of Punjab Hockey Association (PHA) Lt Col Asif Khokhar and other officials of the PHA and Pakistan Hockey Federation.

The Oman team is on a preparatory cum training tour of Pakistan to give final touches to their preparations for the Asia Confederation hockey cup being played in Dhaka, Bangladesh from October 14 which is the qualifying round of the Asian hockey cup.