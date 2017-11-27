Olympic solidarity baseball coaches course concludes

LAHORE, Nov 27 (APP):IOC Olympic Solidarity Technical Course

for baseball Coaches concluded here on Monday at Aashiq Hussain

Baseball Stadium Bahria Town.

Pakistan Olympic Association has allocated the useful activity

to Pakistan Federation Baseball which was conducted by World Baseball Softball Confederation’s Coach, George Santiago from America. Coaches belonging to all the affiliated units of the national baseball

federation attended the course in two daily sessions.

The foreign expert taught the finer point of the game during

the five day course which was aimed at upgrading the existing

knowledge of the participants. Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, Syed Babar

Ali Sherazi and Abdul Jabbar assisted George Santiago as coordinators.

The participants who successfully completed the course included

Tariq Nadeem (Police), Saleem Ahmad Khan, Malik Farhan Rashid, Kanwal Aslam, Amir Imdad Bhatti, Sadia Alvi, Sadaf Kazmi, Chaman Mushtaq,

Shazia Parveen, Samreen Altaf, Asma Sikandar, Zeba Manzoor, Usman

Shoukat, Asif Mushtaq, Ghulam Hussain, Syed Shabbar Raza, Bilal

Mustafa, MAsifa Altaf, Ann Fatima, Shafqat Ullah Khan Niazi, Shazia

Nosheen (Punjab), Nadeem Zaheer, Aisha Irum (Sindh), Safia, Khalid

Khan (K.P.K), Muhammad Usman, Akhtar Hussain Shah, Basit Murtaza

(WAPDA), Nisar Ahmad, Kamran Mehboob, Abdullah Rehman (Army), Sajjad Hussain (Baluchistan), Umer Hayat, Tahir Mahmood (Islamabad).

President, Lahore baseball association, Shahzad Ahmad was the

chief guest on the closing Ceremony of the Course. Syed Khawar Shah President and Sh. Mazhar Ahmad Secretary Pakistan Federation Baseball welcomed the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, George Santiago

expressed his delight to be in Pakistan and said he enjoyed his stay in Lahore.

“Pakistan is rich in baseball talent and the game of baseball

is getting popularity with each passing day as the youth has immense interest in it”, he added.

Later, Shahzad Ahmad awarded the certificates to the successful participants. Chief guest expressed the hope that the course would help the coaches in enhancing their skills.