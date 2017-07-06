LAHORE, July 6 (APP): Olympic day walk will be held here tomorrow,

Friday, under the banner of Punjab Olympic Association as a part of Olympic day

celebrations.

The walk will start from Punjab stadium at 4 pm and a large number of

athletes and people will be taking part in it, said a spokesman of PbOA, while talking to

APP on Thursday.

“We are organizing the walk in pursuance of the advice of the Pakistan

Olympic Association and we will also be organizing some other sports events to mark

the day,” he added.

The prize distribution ceremony of the walk will be held on the same

evening in the indoor gymnasium hall of Sports Board Punjab.