Olympian Zakir Hussian passes away

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP):Former goalkeeper national hockey team Olympian Zakir Hussian passed away on Monday. He was 85.

His funeral prayer will be held at his home town Gulshen Anwar Masjid, Jinnah Colony, Wah Cantt.

Zakir won gold medal at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico and a silver medal at the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne.

President of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary PHF Muhammad Asif Bajwa have expressed deep grief on the death of legendary Olympian.

In their condolences messages, they prayed to Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of his bereaved family.