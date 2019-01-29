Olympian Manzoor Junior asks government to replace current PHF set up

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Former captain national hockey team Olympian Manzoor Junior Tuesday asked the government to hand over the reins of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to a strong administrator for reviving the lost glory of the national game.

“The current PHF set should be replaced. I believe that someone like the late Air Marshal Nur Khan should be given the task to change the fate of Pakistan hockey,” he said talking to media here at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium after meeting with Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza and secretary.