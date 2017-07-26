Oil Tankers Association ends strike, petrol supply starts

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP): Oil Tankers Association on Wednesday announced to end its countrywide strike and start supply of petroleum products to the petrol stations.

Speaking to media here, the representatives of Oil Tankers

Association said they held successful negotiations with the

government.

A representative of association Yousaf Shahwani told that the oil supply will reach the consumers in the next few hours.

He said the government assured that their problems would be resolved. Further talks will be held with the government to overcome issues.

He regretted the inconvenience caused to the consumers.

The association members said the tragedy in Ahmedpur Sharqia occurred due to ignorance of people, who did not know how inflammable oil could be.

They assured that they would work to improve safety standards for their oil tankers.

They said they were facing numerous problems due to bad roads, multiple taxes and lack of road safety.