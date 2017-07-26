Oil Tankers Association agree to end strike

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP): Oil Tankers Association on Wednesday agreed to end its countrywide strike after successful negotiations with government authorities.

According to sources, there was significant progress in the talks between the government and Oil Tankers Association.

During the negotiations, the government has reportedly agreed to increase the freight rates and the tankers association will take steps to properly maintain their vehicles.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) officials consented to change laws to facilitate the tanker owners.

A committee will be formed to resolve the issues in 15

days.