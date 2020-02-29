OIC welcomes US-Taliban agreement

ISLAMABAD, Feb 29 (APP):The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Saturday welcomed the signing of the agreement between the United States of America and Afghan Taliban which it said would hopefully pave the way, after long-last, for intra-Afghan negotiations and peaceful political settlement through Afghan-owned, Afghan-led peace process.

OIC Secretary General Dr. Yousef Al Othaimeen praised the successful implementation of “reduction of violence” throughout Afghanistan, and appealed to all parties to continue with the current arrangement and work diligently towards achieving “permanent ceasefire”.

“Afghan leaders and the people of Afghanistan have once again demonstrated that they are determined and capable of ending hostilities and moving towards lasting peace, security and stability to focus their efforts on the reconstruction, development of their country,” a press release received here quoted Dr Yousef as saying.

Referring to OIC’s Summit decisions and ministerial resolutions, and Makkah Declaration of 11th July 2018 adopted by “International Ulema Conference for Peace and Security in Afghanistan”, the OIC secretary general reiterated OIC’s strong determination and readiness to continue working with the government and people of the Islamic republic of Afghanistan, their neighbours, and the international community in laying down the foundations of lasting peace, security, stability, reconciliation, development and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region.