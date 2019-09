ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said the statement of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in support of the Kashmiri people was a victory of Pakistan’s principled stance and a defeat for India.

The nation, which had taken a stand for right and truth, could not be defeated through guns, oppression and suppression, she said on her Twitter handle.