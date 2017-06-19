OIC Secretary General condemns continued violence against Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, June 19 (APP):The Organization of Islamic Cooperation

(OIC) has condemned the continued and alarming use of violence by the

Indian security forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir against the

innocent civilians.

According to a press release issued here Monday, OIC Secretary

General, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen expressed his sorrow over the

recent incidents, resulting in the death and injury of several

Kashmiris.

He condemned the continued use of force by the Indian security

forces and called upon India to immediately stop these excessive

acts of systematic human rights violations of the Kashmiri people.

The Secretary General noted that the Kashmiris remain victims

of the denial of their inalienable rights to self-determination

and have been suffering from the non-implementation of the relevant Resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

Dr. Othaimeen reiterated the OIC’s principled position in

supporting of the Kashmiris for their just struggle for their

right of self-determination.