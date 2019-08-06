OIC reaffirms full support to Kashmiris in their legitimate rights;criticizes human rights violations in IoK

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP):Ambssador Samir Bakr Diab, representing Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Tuesday expressed OIC’s deep concerns over the recent developments in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and reaffirmed full support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle to achieve their legitimate rights to self-determination.

An emergency meeting of OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir was held in Jeddah in the wake of illegal actions by India to alter the internationally recognized disputed status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK).

The meeting was chaired by Assistant Secretary General OIC Ambassador Samir Bakr Diab and attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Foreign office in a press release said.