OIC leaders stress joint efforts to regain grandeur in S&T; fight Islamophobia

ASTANA, (Kazakhstan) Sept 10 (APP): The leaders of the

Organization of Islamic Cooperation Organization Sunday

called for joint action plan to put the Muslim world back on

track of progress particularly in science and technology and

counter the growing challenge of Islamophobia, damaging the

Islamic world.

At the first OIC summit on science and technology being

held in Kazakh capital, the Muslim world leaders including

President Mamnoon Hussain, Turkish President Recep Tayyip

Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani were unanimous to

believe that it was high time the Muslim states must include

education, science and technology in their top priorities to

protect the youth from being preyed by extremism and

terrorism.

The inaugural session of the two-day summit was chaired

by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev which started

with the recitation of verses from Holy Quran after all the

participating leaders had family photo.

As the guests arrived at the Palace of Independence, the

host Kazakh president was there to receive them.

The representatives from around 56 OIC countries and

international organizations attended the summit besides the

representatives of non-member states like President of

Venezueal, Nicolas Maduro.

In his address, President Mamnoon Hussain, who is also

chairman of COMSTECH, an OIC standing committee on science and

technology, urged the Muslim world to gain self-sufficiency in

all fields which could put it back on track of progress and

prosperity.

The president, who arrived here Saturday on four-day

visit, said unfortunately, the Muslim world had been lagging

behind in the field of education and research which could be

judged by the facts and figures of the inventions and patents.

Therefore, it was inevitable for the Muslim states to include

science and technology in their priorities as without

achieving excellence in these sectors, the common man’s life

could not be uplifted.

President Mamnoon observed the Muslim world was faced

with new challenges in this modern era which required research

in social science and physics. Keeping the very fact in view,

COMSTECH, a standing committee of the OIC had been

established that had worked out 10-year programmes

participated by researchers and scientists from across the

Islamic world.

Under this project, special focus would be given to the

space sciences, marine biology, energy production,

agricultural technology, food security, climate change and

uniformity of industrial standards, he said.

He said Pakistan had been bearing the 90 percent

expenses of the said projects.

The president proposed a comprehensive framework to

ensure the speedy disbursement of funds for timely completion

of projects and stressed the effective role of Islamic

Development Bank and Islamic states.

In his opening remarks, Kazakh President Nursultan

Nazarbayev said terrorism and Islamophobia were damaging the

Muslim world the most.

He categorically rejected the notion that religion was

impediment to development and said the three pillars of the

modern science including algebra, numbers and algorithm were

the inventions of the Muslim scientists those provided the

basis to whole of modern sciences.

He proposed setting up a specific OIC Council to pursue

the goals of scientific research and education and special

fund to support the initiatives.

He said OIC summit also comprised the conferment of

maiden awards in the fields of science and technology to

recognize the efforts of Muslim scientists.

He also called for an effective Islamic financing and

special focus on green technology, cooperation in

agriculture.

The Kazakh president also suggested holding a dialogue

between the west and the Muslim world to address the challenge

of Islamophobia and clear the misunderstandings.

Nazarbayev told the gathering that Kazakhstan had given

up its nuclear programme for sake of peace in the region and

hoped that other countries would follow the idea.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan thanked Pakistan’s

government for effectively carrying out science and technology

projects under COMSTECH and extending support to holding the

first summit on science and technology.

He said Islamic civilization was all about knowledge and

research but they lost the grandeur after they gave up

learning. He said unfortunately, the spending on education in

Muslim world was less than 1 percent of their GDP contrary to

the developed world where stood at around 5.2 percent.

He said unluckily, our youth had to go to western states

to pursue their educational goals. However, he said Turkey

gave special focus on science and technology as it had so far

granted scholarships to around 9,500 students from OIC

countries.

He called for a framework to cur the cyber crime as

besides providing a wide forum for education and research, the

internet and social media were also contributing to

Islamophobia which needed to be addressed.

He said in current scenario, Muslim world needed unity,

not the separation and expressed his concern on the prevailing

crisis in the Gulf region, hoping it would end soon.

Turkish president also censured the Myanmar government

over the unabated persecution of Rohingya Muslims and

reiterated that his country would extend all possible

assistance to mitigate their sufferings.

He said his government was trying to assist Rohingya

Muslims with the cooperation of Bangladesh government and

urged the Muslim world to press Myanmar to end these

atrocities against Muslims.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Islam rules out

any extremism and terrorism and always advocated for

education, research and development.

He said today, Islamic world was faced with many

challenges including Zionist crime against Palestinian people,

killing of Muslims in Myanmr, human tragedies in Syria, Iraq

and Yemen had made the Muslim unity more inevitable.

He said Iranian universities attracted scientists and

researchers from across the globe and the country made

numerous achievements in the fields of science and technology

during the last decade.

He said around 2,400 universities were accommodating

around 4.8 million students and had been carrying out research

in various modern sciences like bio technology, nanotechnology

and others.

OIC Secretary General Dr Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimen

thanked President Mamnoon Hussain, the chairman of COMSTECH for

helping to hold the first intra-OIC summit on science and

technology saying that OIC always gave special focus on the

modern education.

He said Muslim youth were faced with critical situation

owing to challenges of extremism, terrorism, poverty and

Islamophobia and emphasized for exchange of scholarships among

the OIC countries.

Among those who also addressed the inaugural session

included King of Morocco, President of Uzbekistan and

President of Guinea.