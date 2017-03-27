OIC IPHRC delegation calls on Sartaj Aziz

ISLAMABAD, March 27 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign

Affairs, Sartaj Aziz Monday condemned the reprehensible Indian practice of using live ammunition and pellet guns as a result of which more than 150 innocent Kashmiri Muslims have been martyred, 20,000 have been injured and scores of people, including young girls and children have been blinded.

He was talking to a high-level delegation of the Organisation of Islamic

Cooperation Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (OIC IPHRC), called on him here.

The visit of the IPHRC delegation was agreed during the visit of the

OIC Secretary General’s Special Representative on Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in May, 2016.

Welcoming the delegation, the adviser underscored the grave human rights violations of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir by Indian occupation forces which had intensified since July 2016.

He said the imposition of curfew in IoK had made the lives of innocent

people miserable. The Indian government created a deliberate shortage of essential food supplies, medicines, children food, petroleum products and other basic amenities.

Children were denied their basic right to education as a number of

schools were burnt and shut down. Hurriyat leadership either remains imprisoned or under house arrest. People were barred from offering Friday prayers in a blatant violation of religious freedom.

He hoped that the visit would provide an opportunity to the IPHRC

delegation to gain a better understanding of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and witness firsthand the plight of the Kashmiri refugees who had migrated to AJK to escape the Indian atrocities.

Indian denial of allowing the United Nations Commissioner for Human

Rights Fact Finding Mission and IPHRC to visit the IoK was regrettable. Pakistan, in contrast, welcomed both, he added.

The adviser appreciated the continued support of the OIC for the

legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people and urged the IPHRC delegation to highlight the human rights violations in the IoK and sensitize the international community about the gross human rights violations of the Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces.

The IPHRC delegation expressed serious concern over the reports of grave human rights violations in the IoK. They regretted that India did not respond to the request for a fact-finding mission to visit the IoK to assess on ground human rights situation.

The delegation appreciated the government of Pakistan for inviting them to visit Pakistan and the AJK.