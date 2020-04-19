OIC-IPHRC condemns India’s ‘growing tide of Islamophobia’

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (OIC-IPHRC) on Sunday condemned the “unrelenting vicious Islamophobic campaign” in India maligning Muslims for spread of COVID-19 as well as their negative profiling in media.

“The OIC-IPHRC urges the Indian government to take urgent steps to stop the growing tide of Islamophobia in India and protect the rights of its persecuted Muslim minority as per its obligations under international human rights law,” the OIC-IPHRC said in a tweet.

The OIC’s expert body with advisory capacity termed such incidents against Muslims as “subjecting them to discrimination and violence with impunity.” The OIC-IPHRC, based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is one of the principal organs working independently in the area of human rights.