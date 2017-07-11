OIC contact group on Kashmir reiterates its support

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP): The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir has reaffirmed Organization of Islamic Conference’s (OIC) continued support to the people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) in their just struggle for realization of their right to self-determination, as enshrined in the UN Security Council resolutions.

While meeting on the sidelines of 44th session of OIC Council of

Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Abidjan, Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, the contact group paid rich tribute to the Kashmiris for rendering unmatched sacrifices in this historic struggle against Indian occupation, according to a statement issued here.

It strongly condemned and deplored the continued Indian state

terrorism in IoK and noted that the unresolved dispute of Jammu and Kashmir continues to threaten the peace and security of the region and emphasized that it shall be resolved in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people and the UN Security Council resolutions.

The Group meeting was chaired by the OIC Secretary General while the

adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Mr. Sartaj Aziz, led the

Pakistani delegation. Ministers and senior officials of Azerbaijan, Niger, Saudi Arabia and Turkey also attended the meeting.

Opening the meeting, the OIC Secretary General Yousaf A. Al-Othaimeen said, that no one can accept the attempts of associating Kashmiris with terrorism.

He underscored that the OIC has always and will continue to express

serious concern over the gross human rights violations in IoK. He emphasized that the Kashmiris were striving hard to achieve their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Mr. Sartaj Aziz, in his statement, reiterated Pakistan’s continued

diplomatic, moral and political support to the people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their just struggle against illegal Indian occupation.

He deplored the Indian atrocities in IoK since July 2016, particularly

the use of pellet guns to deliberately damage the eyes of Kashmiri youth.

He appreciated the steadfast support of the OIC to the people of IoK. The Adviser deplored India’s deliberate and continued violations of ceasefire along the LoC resulting in loss of innocent lives.

The delegation of True Representatives of Kashmiri People (TRKP) led by the Prime Minister of AJK Raja Farooq Haider Khan highlighted the dire human rights situation in IoK and thanked the unwavering support of the Muslim Ummah to the Kashmir cause.

The Kashmiri delegation also presented a Memorandum to the OIC Secretary General. The Hurriyat leadership from IoK could not attend the meeting due to travel restrictions imposed by the Indian Government.

Mr. Faiz Naqshbandi, Representative of All Parties Hurriyat Conference

read out messages from Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who were invited to attend the Contact Group Meeting.

They said they were unable to attend the meeting because of restriction on their movement and confiscation of passports. The letter of Syed Ali Geelani underscored that Kashmir is not merely a territorial dispute but a humanistic issues concerning future of millions of Muslims undergoing immense hardship due to Indian barbarism. Besides Kashmiris, Muslims of India are also facing similar brutalities.

The Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir was formed in 1994 to coordinate OIC policy on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Azerbaijan, Niger, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey are its members. Regular meetings of the Contact Group and its unwavering support are reflective of the solidarity of OIC countries with the just cause of the Kashmiris.