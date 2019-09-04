OIC condemns curfew, communication blackout in IOK

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP):The Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) has strongly condemned the continued curfew and communication blackout imposed by India on occupied Kashmir.

A press release issued by the OIC office in Jeddah said that the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission called upon India to immediately lift the curfew and communication blockade and restore fundamental freedoms and civil liberties in the occupied territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.