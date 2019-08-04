OIC concerned over additional military deployment in IoK, use of cluster bombs by India

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP):The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Sunday expressed its deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the Indian occupied (IoK), including the reports of deployment of additional paramilitary forces there.

The Muslim world body, in a statement, also voiced its concern over the use of banned cluster ammunition by the Indian forces to target civilians along the LoC.

“The General Secretariat is saddened to learn about the civilian casualties resulting from ceasefire violations carried out by Indian forces across the Line of Control (LoC) and expresses solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” it said.