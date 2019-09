ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP):Chairman Special Committee on Kashmir, Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday said that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) first time has supported Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir since India abolished special status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

Talking to Pakistan Television News, he said that all the member states of OIC, particularly Saudi Arabia was putting pressure on India to lift curfew in IoJ&K for normalizing the situation in the valley.