OGRA orders inquiry in to oil tanker incident

ISLAMABAD June 25 (APP): Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority

(OGRA) on Sunday ordered an inquiry into oil tanker incident near

Bahawalpur and directed the oil company concerned to furnish the

findings of the report immediately.

OGRA has taken notice of the incident occurred at Ahmedpur

Sharqia, near Bahawalpur.

“An inquiry on this tragic incident has been initiated and

the concerned company has been advised to submit report immediately,” news release of OGRA said.

As soon as the report is received, further action will be taken accordingly.