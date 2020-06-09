OGRA asks OMCs to supply fuel at dry outlets ‘immediately’

ISLAMABAD, June 09 (APP):Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday ‘strictly’ advised Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to supply fuel at their dry outlets ‘immediately,’ warning of stern action against hoarders and price manipulators.

“Supplies will normalize as committed by OMC’s in patches where outlets gone dry in a day or so,” the authority’s spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a press statement.

He said the ministry of energy and OGRA were cognizant of the situation and monitoring minute to minute developments with regard to fuel availability across the country.

The spokesman said the ministry, OGRA and Federal Investigation Agency were inspecting fuel stocks at the port jointly.

Besides, he said the local administrations had been advised throughout the country to be vigilant and act on complaints of fuel shortage, over charging and rationing at retail outlets.”Violation may result in sealing of outlets.”