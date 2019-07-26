OGDCL injects eight new oil, gas wells in production gathering system

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) has injected eight new wells, producing 226,862 Barrels crude oil and 3,288 Million Cubic Feet gas, in its production gathering system during three quarters of the last fiscal year.

Injected wells include Khirun-1, Nandpur-1, Kunnar-12, Nim-1, Loti-5, Pasakhi NE-2 and Qadirpur-59 & 60, according to the nine-month report of the company for year 2018-19 placed on its official website.

During the period, OGDCL has drilled 11 new wells, including six exploratory/ appraisal and five developmental, and made two discoveries.