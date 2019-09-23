OGDCL injects 13 new wells in production gathering system

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP):The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has injected 13 new wells, producing 373,515 Barrels crude oil and 4,867 Million Cubic Feet (MMCF) gas, in its production gathering system during the last fiscal year.

“The company contributed around 45 percent and 29 percent towards the country’s total oil and natural gas production respectively,” the OGDCL announced in its annual report for the year 2018-19.

The company also acquired 1,324 Line-Kilometer 2D and 620 Square-kilometer 3D seismic data, which represented 63 percent and 41 percent, respectively of total seismic data acquisition in the country.