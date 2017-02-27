OGDCL earns Rs 30 bln profit in two quarters, wins CSR award

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Oil and Gas Development Company

Limited (OGDCL) has earned Rs 30 billion profit in two quarters of the

current fiscal year and won the corporate philanthropy award for spending

under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) recently.

“The company’s net sales revenue was registered at Rs 81.081 bln and profit after tax stood at Rs 30.008 bln, translating into earnings per share of Rs 6.98 in the half year ending December 31, 2016,” official sources told APP.

The company paid Rs 10.494 bln on account of taxes. While, on the

exploration and development side, it recorded significant enhancement in seismic efforts and drilling activities, they added.

Commenting on CSR activities of OGDCL, the sources said the

company was declared first largest corporate giver by volume of donation at the corporate philanthropy award hosted by Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy here. The company received the award for 12th consecutive year in the same category.