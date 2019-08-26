OGDCL carries out 707 Line-KMs 2D, 620 Sq.KMs 3D surveys

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has carried out 707 Line-KMs 2D and 620 Sq.KMs 3D seismic surveys in its operational areas during first nine months of the last fiscal year.

“The acquired 2D and 3D seismic data represents 55 percent and 47 percent of total seismic data acquired in the country respectively. Moreover, 5,088 Line kms of 2D seismic data has also been processed/reprocessed using in-house resources,” according to the nine-month report of the company for year 2018-19 placed on its official website.

The OGDCL has injected eight new wells producing 226,862 bbl crude oil and 3,288 MMCF gas, in its production gathering system during the period under review.

Injected wells include Khirun-1, Nandpur-1, Kunnar-12, Nim-1, Loti-5, Pasakhi NE-2 and Qadirpur-59 & 60, according to the nine-month report of the company for year 2018-19 placed on its official website.