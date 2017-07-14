Official Logo of 70 years of Independence celebrations launched

ISLAMABAD, July 14 (APP): The Official Logo of the 70 years of
independence celebrations was launched here Friday at a
ceremony held at Pakistan National Council of the Arts.
The ceremony was attended by Minister for Railways Saad Rafique,
Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and
National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Prime Minister’s
Adviser on National History and Literary Division Irfan Siddiqui.
In her speech Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the Prime Minister had constituted a Cabinet Committee comprising Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad
Rafique and herself, which would also include representatives from
all the provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. The committee
will oversee the preparations for the celebration of 70th Independence
Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner, which would span over four months from August to December.
Marriyum said that celebrations with the theme “Mein Hoon Pakistan”
would focus on national history, culture and languages of different
regions of the country.
Revealing details about the selection of the logo, she
informed the audience that 200 artists had submitted 400 entries
of logo designs and the competition was won by third year student
of National University and Science and Technology Saba Zaman, who will be awarded Rs 500,000 by the government of Pakistan.
She said that the objectives of the independence
celebrations included creation of awareness among the new
generation about the sacrifices given by our forefathers for achieving
independence, revival of the original narrative of Pakistan and ensuring connectivity of the younger generation with the culture and heritage of the country, in conformity with the vision of the Prime Minister.
Marriyum said that on the directive of the Prime Minister
all the province had been given equal funds for the celebrations.
She said that the Ministry of IB&NH and its attached
departments including Pakistan Television Corporation, Radio Pakistan, Associated Press of Pakistan, National Council of Arts, Lok Virsa
and Press Information Department (PID) have prepared special
programmes with timelines.
The minister said that PTV had prepared a special travelogue
from Khunjerab to Gwadar with focus on culture, heritage and
languages of all areas of the country. She said that the Radio
Pakistan had also prepared series of special programmes in that regard.
She said that Press Information Department and APP had
great importance in regards to the independence celebrations due to
the fact that they had maintained archives in respect of the freedom struggle and could provide the required source material for
the programmes and different activities contemplated to be undertaken.
She revealed that PNCA had also arranged special programmes for the occasion. The minister said that a cultural troupe organized by PNCA will start its journey from Urmachi and reach Gwadar passing through
the CPEC route, which will immensely contribute to strengthening of
cultural ties between China and Pakistan as well as enhance the
prospects of increased people to people contact.
She said that Lok Virsa had also scheduled special programmes on
culture and heritage of the country with due focus on provincial representation.
She said that concept of Rising Pakistan with focus on four years
development in infrastructure, energy, health and education, economic and
cultural sector would also be spotlighted.
She said that Pakistan had been facing the scourge of terrorism
for the past three decades which promoted a culture of intolerance
in the society adding that under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif it had been checked in its tracks.
She said that during the past four years, record number of development
projects were launched in the country. Marriyum observed that the
people of Pakistan including civil society, intelligentsia,
politicians had given great sacrifices for democracy.
The MOS requested all media houses to display this logo during
the celebrations of the 70 years of independence. She said that the
Prime Minister had also invited private sector to join these
celebrations as all have contributed in the progress of the country.
She said that for the first time publications were being prepared on diplomatic relations, parliamentary history and role of the
parliament in regards to human rights for which Speaker
National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had made major contribution.
Minister for Railways Saad Rafique said squabbling among
politicians was hindering progress of the country which was poised
to join top economies of the world in the near future.
He said that political squabbles would have to be eliminated if we wanted to leave a brighter Pakistan for the posterity. He said
that the geo-strategic position of Pakistan played a pivotal role
in launch of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) reiterating
that the credit for this mega project and other development
ventures rightly went to the Prime Minister.
The railway minister said that a myriad good things were
happening in Pakistan and in spite of difficulties the country
had taken positive strides towards peace and prosperity.
He said that professionals and sportsmen had
achieved distinctions in their respective fields; the country
has made headway in the field of education and thousands of Pakistani youth were studying in the best universities around the world.
Khawaja Saad said that Pakistan was established through a long drawn political struggle and a democratic process and Quaid-i-Azam has
given a vision for change through democratic process and the power of vote.
He said that Pakistanis had a strong relationship with
democracy, and political leaders in different eras played their
role in reviving democracy after three periods of dictatorship.
The minister said, “We are an alive nation and it is not just
a political slogan.” He said people had the right to choose or reject somebody and nobody could stop them from expressing their views.
He observed that the political parties in the country had attained maturity through an evolutionary process adding that politicians were
not as bad as they were often portrayed.
Adviser to Prime Minister Irfan Siddiqui said that
Pakistan had seen many ups and downs since its creation, but the 1973 Constitution was a major landmark which kept the country united
after the tragic incidents of 1971.
He said that only those nations made strides in the comity of
nations which remained steadfast on the path adopted by them.
Irfan Siddiqui said that despite uncertainty and agitation the
development projects launched during the past four years were big
achievement of the present government.
He said that giving hope to the nation, especially youth was
necessary, as those nations which faced despair and frustration
could not make fast progress. He said that stability was
necessary for progress of any nation and one method of
bringing stability was to promote heritage and culture.
He said that during the past four years things had improved and
domestic tourism had witnessed a record boom, which was manifestation
of the fact that law and order situation and economic condition of the
people had improved.
About History and Literary Heritage Division, he said that an
endowment fund had been created for encouragement of new writers with
Rs 500 million grant from the Prime Minister. Moreover, he said that
Pakistan Academy of Letters had opened new offices in Quetta, Peshawar, FATA, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.
He said that the Urdu dictionary of Urdu Dictionary Board having
22 volumes had also been digitalized.
He said that an international calligraphic exhibition would be
held as part of 70th year of independence celebrations in which
articrafts of 50 international calligraphers would be displayed.
He said that it was a matter of great pride that one Pakistani
calligrapher Shafiquz Zaman has done calligraphy in the Masjid-i-Nabvi.