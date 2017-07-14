Official Logo of 70 years of Independence celebrations launched

ISLAMABAD, July 14 (APP): The Official Logo of the 70 years of

independence celebrations was launched here Friday at a

ceremony held at Pakistan National Council of the Arts.

The ceremony was attended by Minister for Railways Saad Rafique,

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and

National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Prime Minister’s

Adviser on National History and Literary Division Irfan Siddiqui.

In her speech Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the Prime Minister had constituted a Cabinet Committee comprising Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad

Rafique and herself, which would also include representatives from

all the provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. The committee

will oversee the preparations for the celebration of 70th Independence

Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner, which would span over four months from August to December.

Marriyum said that celebrations with the theme “Mein Hoon Pakistan”

would focus on national history, culture and languages of different

regions of the country.

Revealing details about the selection of the logo, she

informed the audience that 200 artists had submitted 400 entries

of logo designs and the competition was won by third year student

of National University and Science and Technology Saba Zaman, who will be awarded Rs 500,000 by the government of Pakistan.

She said that the objectives of the independence

celebrations included creation of awareness among the new

generation about the sacrifices given by our forefathers for achieving

independence, revival of the original narrative of Pakistan and ensuring connectivity of the younger generation with the culture and heritage of the country, in conformity with the vision of the Prime Minister.

Marriyum said that on the directive of the Prime Minister

all the province had been given equal funds for the celebrations.

She said that the Ministry of IB&NH and its attached

departments including Pakistan Television Corporation, Radio Pakistan, Associated Press of Pakistan, National Council of Arts, Lok Virsa

and Press Information Department (PID) have prepared special

programmes with timelines.

The minister said that PTV had prepared a special travelogue

from Khunjerab to Gwadar with focus on culture, heritage and

languages of all areas of the country. She said that the Radio

Pakistan had also prepared series of special programmes in that regard.

She said that Press Information Department and APP had

great importance in regards to the independence celebrations due to

the fact that they had maintained archives in respect of the freedom struggle and could provide the required source material for

the programmes and different activities contemplated to be undertaken.

She revealed that PNCA had also arranged special programmes for the occasion. The minister said that a cultural troupe organized by PNCA will start its journey from Urmachi and reach Gwadar passing through

the CPEC route, which will immensely contribute to strengthening of

cultural ties between China and Pakistan as well as enhance the

prospects of increased people to people contact.

She said that Lok Virsa had also scheduled special programmes on

culture and heritage of the country with due focus on provincial representation.

She said that concept of Rising Pakistan with focus on four years

development in infrastructure, energy, health and education, economic and

cultural sector would also be spotlighted.

She said that Pakistan had been facing the scourge of terrorism

for the past three decades which promoted a culture of intolerance

in the society adding that under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif it had been checked in its tracks.

She said that during the past four years, record number of development

projects were launched in the country. Marriyum observed that the

people of Pakistan including civil society, intelligentsia,

politicians had given great sacrifices for democracy.

The MOS requested all media houses to display this logo during

the celebrations of the 70 years of independence. She said that the

Prime Minister had also invited private sector to join these

celebrations as all have contributed in the progress of the country.

She said that for the first time publications were being prepared on diplomatic relations, parliamentary history and role of the

parliament in regards to human rights for which Speaker

National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had made major contribution.

Minister for Railways Saad Rafique said squabbling among

politicians was hindering progress of the country which was poised

to join top economies of the world in the near future.

He said that political squabbles would have to be eliminated if we wanted to leave a brighter Pakistan for the posterity. He said

that the geo-strategic position of Pakistan played a pivotal role

in launch of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) reiterating

that the credit for this mega project and other development

ventures rightly went to the Prime Minister.

The railway minister said that a myriad good things were

happening in Pakistan and in spite of difficulties the country

had taken positive strides towards peace and prosperity.

He said that professionals and sportsmen had

achieved distinctions in their respective fields; the country

has made headway in the field of education and thousands of Pakistani youth were studying in the best universities around the world.

Khawaja Saad said that Pakistan was established through a long drawn political struggle and a democratic process and Quaid-i-Azam has

given a vision for change through democratic process and the power of vote.

He said that Pakistanis had a strong relationship with

democracy, and political leaders in different eras played their

role in reviving democracy after three periods of dictatorship.

The minister said, “We are an alive nation and it is not just

a political slogan.” He said people had the right to choose or reject somebody and nobody could stop them from expressing their views.

He observed that the political parties in the country had attained maturity through an evolutionary process adding that politicians were

not as bad as they were often portrayed.

Adviser to Prime Minister Irfan Siddiqui said that

Pakistan had seen many ups and downs since its creation, but the 1973 Constitution was a major landmark which kept the country united

after the tragic incidents of 1971.

He said that only those nations made strides in the comity of

nations which remained steadfast on the path adopted by them.

Irfan Siddiqui said that despite uncertainty and agitation the

development projects launched during the past four years were big

achievement of the present government.

He said that giving hope to the nation, especially youth was

necessary, as those nations which faced despair and frustration

could not make fast progress. He said that stability was

necessary for progress of any nation and one method of

bringing stability was to promote heritage and culture.

He said that during the past four years things had improved and

domestic tourism had witnessed a record boom, which was manifestation

of the fact that law and order situation and economic condition of the

people had improved.

About History and Literary Heritage Division, he said that an

endowment fund had been created for encouragement of new writers with

Rs 500 million grant from the Prime Minister. Moreover, he said that

Pakistan Academy of Letters had opened new offices in Quetta, Peshawar, FATA, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that the Urdu dictionary of Urdu Dictionary Board having

22 volumes had also been digitalized.

He said that an international calligraphic exhibition would be

held as part of 70th year of independence celebrations in which

articrafts of 50 international calligraphers would be displayed.

He said that it was a matter of great pride that one Pakistani

calligrapher Shafiquz Zaman has done calligraphy in the Masjid-i-Nabvi.