RAWALPINDI, Sep 20 (APP):An officer of Pakistan Army and a sepoy embraced Shahdat on Friday, following

an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by miscreants on Pakistan-Afghan border went off during the process of erecting fence.

According to a Tweet message by Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor, Major Adeel Shahid and Sepoy Faraz Hussain embraced Shahadat on Pakistan-Afghan border in Mohmand Distt.