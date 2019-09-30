Office-bearers of Punjab Karate Association elected

LAHORE, Sep 30 (APP):Muhammad Jahangir and Muhammad Nadeem were elected as president and secretary of the Punjab Karate Association here on Monday at the general council meeting of the body.

The house elected the office-bearers for a fresh term of four years, said a spokesman for the Punjab Karate Association while talking to APP.

Following were elected: President, Muhammad Jahangir, Chairman, Muhammad Tufail, Vice Presidents, Al Hasamul Haq, Abdul Razzaq, Shahid Ansari, Lady Vice President, Uzma Asghar, Secretary, Muhammad Nadeem, Associate Secretaries, Muhammad Kashif, Tanveer Ahmed, teasurer, Quratul Ain.